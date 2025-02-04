Amnesty Law suspended: Tahrir Square open, work halted in three provinces

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Interior Ministry dismissed reports circulating on social media that security forces had closed Tahrir Square in central Baghdad in anticipation of protests against the suspension of the General Amnesty Law.

“The reports are false. All roads leading to the square remain open, and no closure has been imposed,” a ministry source told Shafaq News.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court issued an order suspending the implementation of three laws: the Personal Status Law, the General Amnesty Law, and the Restitution Law.

The ruling has sparked strong reactions from Sunni political forces, with some calling for mass protests against the court. Sunni leaders further accused the court of deliberately blocking the law’s enforcement for political reasons.

Authorities in the Sunni-majority provinces of Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin suspended official working hours in response to the decision. However, independent MP Hadi Al-Salami urged Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to dismiss the governors of these provinces for suspending work, arguing that the move violates Article 94 of the constitution and that Law No. 12 of 2024 on official holidays does not grant governors the authority to suspend work in government institutions.