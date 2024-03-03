Al-Sudani is expected to visit Nineveh soon to launch a number of projects

Shafaq News/ Nineveh governorate is expecting a visit from the Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to launch a number of projects.

A source stated to Shafaq News Agency, on Sunday, that "Al-Sudani's visit will be in the next few days to start and lay the groundwork for some significant projects in Mosul city and some other areas".

The source also said that "Al-Sudani will inaugurate Rabia hospital and start the Al-Ghazlani camp project (south of Mosul) which was presented as an investment opportunity for housing units and other projects". The source added that "Al-Sudani is likely to visit Sinjar district to see its condition".

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, Al-Sudani ordered the implementation of several projects in Nineveh governorate, such as the riverfront project for the old city, and the project to ease the traffic jam for the old Mosul city.