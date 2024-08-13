Al-Sudani and Blinken discuss regional stability and ending Coalition mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday night, Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss regional developments and stability efforts.

A statement from the Iraqi PM Media Office confirmed on Tuesday that Al-Sudani, during the call, reaffirmed “Iraq's principled stance on the root causes of instability, particularly the ongoing aggression against the resilient Gaza.”

He further emphasized “the need for major powers and international organizations to fully play their role in halting the crimes being committed against the Palestinian people, enforcing international laws on those who commit crimes against humanity, ending the brutal violence, and preventing violations of sovereignty in the region.”

As for the US's nearly 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the International Coalition against ISIS, Al-Sudani affirmed in the statement “Iraq's commitment to preventing any actions that could destabilize security or endanger the advisors of the Global Coalition,” the statement pointed out.

Iraqi PM stressed “the importance of continued communication between the two sides to end the coalition's mission in Iraq and transition to a bilateral security relationship that enhances security and stability,” it added.

In turn, Secretary Blinken “reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and reiterated the United States' commitment to continued consultation with the Iraqi side on regional issues and supporting the efforts of strengthening relations and cooperation between the two countries.”

Earlier, Blinken called Al-Sudani to stress the importance of Iraq protecting US coalition advisors and of all parties taking steps to calm regional tensions, avoid further escalation, and advance stability.

The US Secretary of State is set to arrive in the Middle East on Tuesday, with visits planned to Qatar, Egypt, and Israel.

This visit comes amid regional tensions, with Iran and Hezbollah poised to launch a dual attack on Israel in retaliation for the Israeli assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut.



