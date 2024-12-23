Al-Siyada slams al-Halbousi's partnership with PUK in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Party, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, expressed astonishment over the partnership between Takadum Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Kirkuk.

"We were surprised by al-Halbousi's statement announcing the partnership with the PUK at the expense of Kirkuk's fate and its forcibly disappeared residents," Al-Siyada stated.

"This announcement disregards the sacrifices and pure Arab blood shed in defense of Kirkuk and its identity, and supports the illegitimate Kirkuk government formed secretly with numerous legal violations still under review by the Iraqi judiciary."

The party stressed, "What makes the situation more dangerous is that al-Halbousi has appointed himself as a guardian over the Iraqi judiciary, known for its integrity and fairness, declaring the legitimacy of the Kirkuk government even though the judiciary has not yet made a decisive ruling."

"In an unprecedented and dangerous development, we find that al-Halbousi has overstepped his authority to decide on behalf of the Prime Minister, announcing the Prime Minister's support for this illegitimate government, while the Prime Minister has not issued any official statement or indication of such support. We all know that the PM announced the project of the National Kirkuk Government, which was thwarted by al-Halbousi and his partners in the Rashid Hotel deal."

"It is important to note that Al-Siyada Party, the Arab Coalition, the Iraqi Turkmen Front, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) reject al-Halbousi's usurpation of their opinions and speaking on their behalf. They have repeatedly rejected the hotel government formed in a dark night," the party continued, adding, "We affirm that Kirkuk is not a bargaining chip for political deals and does not succumb to individual wills seeking personal gains at the expense of its security, stability, and identity. We call on everyone to respect the rule of law and the decisions of the Iraqi judiciary, and to avoid steps that complicate the political scene in the province."