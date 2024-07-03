MP Nawras Issa joins "Initiative" bloc, splits from Al-Halbousi's Taqadum

Shafaq News/ MP Nawras Mahmoud Issa, a member of the "Taqadum" parliamentary bloc led by former Speaker of the House Mohammed Al-Halbousi, announced her decision to resign from the party and join the "Initiative (Al- Mubadara)" bloc,

"Relying on God and with a sincere intention to serve my people and country, and after consulting and deliberating with trusted advisors, I have decided to join the Initiative bloc." Issa posted on her X account.

She explained that her decision was made to "achieve the interests of my people and prioritize the public interest, which I have sworn to protect and uphold."

On June 6, eleven members of the Iraqi Parliament and provincial council members announced their withdrawal from the Taqadum Party to establish a new political bloc named the "Initiative Bloc (Al-Mubadara)."

In a press conference, MP Ziad Al-Janabi, surrounded by the defecting lawmakers and council members, read a statement confirming the split.

The formed bloc declared that it stands "equidistant from all political factions" and called for the "fulfillment of the commitments outlined in the agreement that led to the formation of the government" under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

This move is expected to negatively impact Al-Halbousi's prospects for parliamentary presidency. The former speaker has long asserted his majority among Sunni MPs, thus asserting his right to nominate the next president.