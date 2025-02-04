Al-Siyada accuses lawmakers of using Amnesty Law for “political gain”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Al-Siyada Coalition (Sovereignty), led by Khamis al-Khanjar, denounced the Federal Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the second amendment to the General Amnesty Law.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial authority, issued an injunction suspending three controversial laws: the General Amnesty Law amendment, the Personal Status Law amendment, and the Property Restitution Law. The ruling came after several MPs challenged the laws' legitimacy, arguing that Parliament passed them in a single vote instead of debating each separately.

In a statement, the Coalition called for a swift ruling on its constitutionality and accused lawmakers of exploiting the issue for “political gain” and “inciting unrest.”

Al-Siyada reaffirmed its “respect for the Federal Supreme Court and the constitution” but strongly opposed the injunction. It argued that the Amnesty Law amendment was part of a political agreement among national factions and accused certain MPs of “deliberately obstructing its implementation.”

The Sunni coalition described the amendment as essential for correcting wrongful convictions and restoring trust in state institutions, urging the Federal Supreme Court to “issue a swift ruling to uphold justice for those awaiting exoneration.”