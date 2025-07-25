Al-Sistani urges Arab, Islamic nations to end Gaza tragedy

Shafaq News – Najaf/Gaza

On Friday, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, urged the international community—particularly Arab and Islamic nations—to act immediately to end what he described as a "major humanitarian tragedy" unfolding in Gaza under Israeli military operations.

In a statement released by his office, al-Sistani condemned what he called the "brutal savagery" of the Israeli occupation, which he said was part of an ongoing effort to displace Palestinians from their homeland.

"While such acts of cruelty may be expected from the occupying forces," the statement read, "what is expected from the countries of the world—especially Arab and Islamic nations—is to ensure this immense humanitarian disaster does not continue.”

Urging these countries to intensify their efforts to put an end to it, the statement stressed them to “do everything in their power to compel the occupying entity and its supporters to allow the urgent delivery of food and essential supplies to innocent civilians."

Al-Sistani warned that the worsening famine in Gaza, vividly portrayed by media outlets, is too grave to ignore. "These horrifying scenes of widespread starvation should prevent any person of conscience from enjoying food or drink in peace," the statement concluded.