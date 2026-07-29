Al-Sadr urges 'brazen militias' and IRGC to spare Iraq

Shafaq News- Najaf

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on Wednesday condemned "brazen militias” in Iraq for dragging the country into "a pointless war" and urged “the brothers” in Iran's Revolutionary Guard not to target Iraqi territory.

In a statement, Al-Sadr said Iraq had not been used as a launchpad for attacks against Iran, urging Tehran-backed "uncontrolled militias" not to provide Gulf states with a pretext to target the country.

Al-Sadr also denounced attacks on Iraqi territory "by all countries and parties" and called on the Iraqi government to enforce security, uphold the country's sovereignty, safeguard its people and holy sites, and prevent sectarian tensions.

"This is a call for peace from me to all neighboring countries. Let us live free from military bases, normalization, and abhorrent colonial domination."

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