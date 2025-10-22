Al-Sadr to Iraqis: Donate funds for Gaza relief

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement, urged Iraqis to donate money to support civilians in Gaza as the humanitarian crisis deepens despite a ceasefire.

In a post on X, al-Sadr said that the campaign will launch Friday through his private office and the al-Bunyan al-Marsous organization, with aid to be delivered via Egypt through official channels.

His call follows mounting warnings from aid agencies over worsening conditions in Gaza, where the Government Media Office reports that limited humanitarian convoys have entered since the truce began, leaving thousands without reliable access to food, medicine, or clean water. Hospitals are also overwhelmed and under-equipped, with medical staff recording a surge in untreated wounds and amputations amid supply shortages and staffing gaps.

The crisis has been further compounded by Israel’s ongoing closure of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, which continues to block medical evacuations, aid deliveries, and the return of stranded civilians.

