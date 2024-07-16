Al-Nujaifi warns against "Sunni Region" and Arab-Kurdish conflict in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Atheel al-Nujaifi, a prominent leader of the "Muttahidoon" party, issued a stark warning on Tuesday about the potential risks of raising the issue of a Sunni region in Al-Anbar governorate and the Arab-Kurdish conflict in Nineveh.

In a Facebook post, al-Nujaifi stated, "In Al-Anbar, there is a hasty media movement led by tribal sheikhs to stir up the topic of a Sunni region. Meanwhile, in Nineveh, there is a fierce effort to provoke conflict between Arabs and Kurds driven by a particular faction."

Al-Nujaifi pointed out the complexities surrounding the establishment of a Sunni region, emphasizing that it involves more than mere advocacy or external encouragement. "The establishment of a (Sunni) region is far more complicated than just calling for it or listening to supporters from beyond the borders, or offering media support that lacks national consensus. It also lacks the security capacity to protect itself and the economic ability to sustain it, in addition to many Sunni areas and groups being unconvinced by the project or differing on its details," he explained.

Expressing support for the idea of administrative regions rather than sectarian ones, al-Nujaifi stressed, "Even this idea requires a comprehensive Iraqi conviction of its importance and should not be advocated unilaterally. I do not find the time appropriate to raise it now."

Addressing what he termed "attempts to provoke Arab-Kurdish conflict," al-Nujaifi acknowledged existing political differences but downplayed their significance. "No one denies that there are political differences, but they are very minor compared to the need for strategic agreements that ensure the safety and security of citizens and society," he said.

Al-Nujaifi warned of the danger of widespread security breakdowns, potentially more severe than those experienced in 2014, stressing the need to prevent the region from becoming a battleground for nearby and distant countries that support armed factions with money and weapons while negotiating their security and stability.

Calls for the establishment of a Sunni region in Iraq, with Al-Anbar as its capital, have resurfaced in the media recently. However, those advocating for these calls lack significant political and popular influence among the Sunni community.

The proposal typically encompasses predominantly Sunni governorates like Al-Anbar, Diyala, Nineveh, and Saladin.

The idea has gained some support among Sunni leaders and politicians, particularly in response to perceived marginalization and lack of resources from the central government in Baghdad. However, establishing such a region would require significant political, legal, and constitutional changes. The process would also likely face opposition from various groups who might fear it could lead to further fragmentation and instability in Iraq.