Establishing a Sunni Region in Iraq based on Kurdistan's model: Controversy amid political and sectarian divisions

Shafaq News/ The debate regarding the establishment of a Sunni Arab autonomous region in Iraq's western governorates has resurfaced, fueled by a sense of "marginalization and exclusion," according to supporters of the proposal.

Advocates for the initiative argue that creating such a region is essential to protect their rights and ensure better governance. However, political analysts caution that the necessary conditions for forming this region, including effective leadership, political and security stability, and adequate financial resources, are currently lacking, making the proposal premature despite its constitutional legitimacy.

Is It Constitutional?

The Iraqi constitution allows for the formation of regions based on Article 119, which stipulates that each governorate, or multiple governorates, has the right to form a region upon request through a referendum. The request can be made in two ways: by one-third of the members of each provincial council intending to form the region; and second, by one-tenth of the voters in each of the governorates intending to form the region. This request is then submitted to the Prime Minister's office.

Past-Present Demands

Zina Al-Saab, a political affairs researcher from al-Anbar governorate, told Shafaq News Agency, "The issue of a region in the western governorates was raised years ago in Saladin governorate, where a group of politicians gathered signatures from about 20% of the governorate's population. They submitted a request to Baghdad's government, which ignored it. A subsequent complaint to the Federal Court resulted in Saladin residents winning the right to establish the region. However, the matter has since stalled as those responsible for the referendum have dispersed due to accusations or being bought off."

Al-Saab continued, "Recently, the topic resurfaced with a request submitted to the Iraqi government on February 24, 2024, to form the Central Region, which would include all segments of Iraqi society and maintain Iraq's unity in al-Anbar, Mosul, Diyala, and Saladin governorates. Due to the Iraqi government's lack of response, tribal leaders organized a conference in al-Anbar, and the issue has gained traction on social media and in the news."

She noted that "residents of the western governorates feel marginalized and excluded, unable to control their affairs, prompting them to demand a region to improve their living conditions and governance. This is not necessarily about causing disruption but about citizens' rights to better management and distribution of responsibilities, easing the burden on a government that has failed to govern effectively after transitioning from a simple to a complex state."

Al-Saab highlighted, "Current demands for a region come after ten years of political failure to resolve issues in Sunni governorates. Politicians have used legitimate demands as bargaining chips with their Shiite and Kurdish partners in government formation or as election ploys to deceive displaced and marginalized citizens into voting for them. This includes promises such as passing a general amnesty law, returning displaced persons to their cities like Jurf al-Sakhar and Al-Awja, and finding out the fate of those missing from Saqlawiyah, Al-Razaza, and Jurf al-Sakhar, kidnapped by factions during anti-ISIS operations. Furthermore, politicians have failed to defend properties in Al-Bu'itha, Tarmiyah, and other areas around Baghdad from armed groups control, where they face coercion and threats under terrorism charges if they do not comply."

"All these factors have led to demands for a region to protect rights and lands. Iraqis should support the Sunni governorates in establishing the region as a constitutional right, approved by a majority of Iraqis and recognized by the United Nations as part of Iraq's constitution."

Regional Requirements

Despite these demands, the proposal lacks support from both Shia and even some Sunni political factions. Former Sunni MP Kamil Al-Ghurairi remarked, "The time is not right to establish regions. The situation in Sunni areas is politically unstable, and these regions are demilitarized, with no armed forces present, only groups controlling the situation within the Sunni community."

Al-Ghariri explained to Shafaq News Agency, "Creating a region requires certain conditions currently absent in the Sunni community. One of these is the presence of a leader similar to Masoud Barzani in the Kurdistan Region, who possesses the necessary qualities for leading a region. The Sunni community lacks a single leader and instead has multiple leadership figures."

He added, "Following Mohammed Al-Halbousi's departure from the Speaker of Parliament position, there has been fragmentation among Sunni components, with divisions and conflicts over positions and gains among Sunni politicians. This has led to a lack of unity and an inability to make unified decisions on political, security, and other entitlements, which have been lost due to these internal conflicts. Without agreement among Sunni politicians, the Sunni public, and the provision of necessary conditions for the region, it will not materialize."

Al-Ghurairi pointed out that "establishing a region also requires weapons, funds, and resources, which are not available in Sunni areas. The idea of a region has been proposed by certain tribal leaders within the Sunni community, not by Sunni political factions, as all politicians reject the establishment of a Sunni region."

Political Opposition

Abdul Rahman Al-Jazaeri, a member of the State of Law Coalition, acknowledged that "the Iraqi constitution allows the creation of regions, and the Sunni community has proposed this project. However, its proponents are tribal figures, not political entities. The views of Sunni political groups like al-Hasm, al-Azm, and Taqadum differ from these tribal leaders, as the Sunni community has Shia and Kurdish partners, and there is no consensus on this issue, particularly regarding financial resources and division of shares."

Al-Jazaeri continued, "The State of Law Coalition has not received any formal communication from Sunni political blocs regarding the Sunni region. However, a conference is scheduled for September, with over 100 invitees. Nonetheless, neither the State of Law Coalition nor other partners in the Coordination Framework support this project."

Political analyst Imad Al-Musafir viewed the recent calls for a Sunni region in western areas with suspicion. "These calls come from individuals with a sectarian agenda and a history of sectarianism, from the time of Al-Qaeda to ISIS and the platforms of humiliation in al-Anbar. They committed actions in their regions and then fled Iraq, leaving their people to suffer the consequences of their ill-considered actions."

Al-Musafer, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that "the purpose of these calls is to divide Iraq, and this division is entirely unacceptable. Blood has been shed from various ethnicities to maintain Iraq's unity, so there is a strong rejection of establishing regions based on sectarian lines within Iraq. Iraqi blood has been spilled across the entire Iraqi map."

He concluded, "Southern blood was shed in western areas to liberate them from ISIS, so these sectarian voices are rejected and will not be allowed to find a place in Iraq. The division of Iraq according to their desires and regional and international agendas will not be permitted."