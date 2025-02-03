Al-Mashhadani in Tehran: Strengthening Iraq-Iran ties

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani reaffirmed Iraq’s strong ties with Iran during his official visit to Tehran, emphasizing the importance of ongoing cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Iranian media reported that during a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Hamidreza Haji-Babaei, Al-Mashhadani highlighted shared interests and expressed appreciation for Iran’s past support, particularly during Iraq’s fight against ISIS.

He described Iran as a “key regional partner” underscoring the importance of Tehran’s guidance in addressing regional challenges.

The Iraqi speaker also stressed that his visit is focused on “discussing mutual goals and pressing issues affecting the region, including the situation in Gaza.”

For his part, Babaei emphasized Iraq’s strategic significance to Iran and the broader "Axis of Resistance," advocating for strengthened regional unity to protect common interests.

Al-Mashhadani arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday for an official visit leading a high-level parliamentary delegation. The visit will last for two days, during which the speaker will meet with several officials, including Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.