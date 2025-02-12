Al-Mahdi Army prisoners to benefit from Amnesty Law
Shafaq News/ A parliamentary source confirmed on Wednesday that the new General
Amnesty Law will apply to all detainees who meet the criteria outlined in the
law, including members of the Sadrist movement, provided they have no criminal
records.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that those
responsible for reviewing the files of prisoners and overseeing their release
have begun their work to expedite the process for those eligible.
The source emphasized that the Amnesty Law
“will cover all prisoners across the country without exception.”
Earlier in the year, Shiite cleric and leader of
the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, called for the release of prisoners
affiliated with his movement, describing some of them as "resistance
fighters" in a post on X.
The Sadrist movement, which took up arms
against US forces after the fall of the Saddam Hussein regime in 2003, engaged
in intense battles with American troops over the years.
Many leaders and fighters of the movement's armed wing, the "Mahdi
Army," were detained during this period, particularly during former Prime
Minister Nouri al-Maliki's crackdown known as the "Charge of the
Knights," which resulted in the arrest of dozens off Al-Mahdi Army
members.
On January 21, the Iraqi
parliament passed a series of controversial laws, including amendments to the
general amnesty law, the personal status law, and the law for the return of
properties to their owners in Kirkuk.