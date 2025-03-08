Al-Khazali on Syria: “Unacceptable Silence”

Shafaq News/ The international community must urgently intervene to protect Syria’s Alawite community from targeted killings, Qais al-Khazali, Secretary-General of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, said on Saturday.

On X, Al-Khazali expressed concern over escalating violence in Syria, particularly in areas controlled by armed groups with a “history of terrorism,” accusing these groups of operating under the guise of security forces. He also condemned recent attacks targeting members of Syria’s Alawite community.

“The international community’s silence in the face of these massacres is unacceptable,” Al-Khazali stated, urging both active and non-active parties in the Syrian conflict to take responsibility for halting the violence and ensuring civilian protection.

The Secretary-General also stressed the need for a comprehensive political solution that guarantees the rights of all Syrians without discrimination.

His remarks followed two days of intense violence in Syria’s coastal region, where security forces reported clashes with armed factions described as “remnants of the former regime.” According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the clashes resulted in 93 deaths among security personnel and 120 fatalities among the armed groups. An estimated 162 civilians were also killed in what observers described as “scattered massacres” across coastal provinces.