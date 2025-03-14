SOHR sounds alarm on online campaign fueling sectarian strife

Shafaq News/ Fabricated claims of public calls to expel Alawite residents from impoverished neighborhoods of Damascus fuel sectarian tension, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Thursday.

According to SOHR, such narratives are intensifying at a time when “mass killings have occurred in Syria’s coastal regions.” The Observatory accused some international human rights organizations of “misrepresenting the violence as a conflict between warring factions, rather than acknowledging the atrocities as systematic massacres.”

Yesterday, the observatory announced that four “massacres” were documented across Tartus, Latakia, Hama, and Homs provinces, claiming the lives of 93 civilians, most of whom belonged to the Alawite sect. In Tartus, 33 people were killed, while Latakia recorded the highest toll with 52 deaths. Seven civilians were killed in Hama, and one in the village of Al-Hasibiya in Homs countryside.

The civilian death toll in Syria’s coastal region has continued to rise since March 6, resulting in the deaths of 1,476 civilians to date. A total of 54 “massacres” have been documented. Latakia has suffered the highest number of casualties, with 735 civilians killed, followed by Tartus with 466 victims. Hama recorded 262 deaths, while 13 civilians were killed in Homs.