Source: Al-Fateh Alliance labels Iraqi PM resignation rumors as “untrue”, confirms CF's support

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Al-Fateh Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, denied rumors of a request from some Coordination Framework (CF) leaders for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to resign due to recent crises and issues.

The CF is an alliance of Shiite political groups and factions in Iraq, formed after the 2021 elections to counterbalance the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr.

Key members include the head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki, head of the National Wisdom Movement (Hikma) Ammar Al-Hakim, head of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais al-Khazali, head of the Victory Alliance (Nasr) Haider al-Abadi, and Faleh al-Fayyad, head of the PMF, as well as Hadi al-Amiri.

Ali Al-Fatlawi, a leader in Al-Fateh Alliance, told Shafaq News Agency, "The reports claiming that the CF or some of its leaders have asked PM Al-Sudani to resign and move towards early elections are untrue.”

“No such request exists."

Al-Fatlawi explained, "Al-Sudani has commitments and agreements with the CF forces, including key issues like the removal of US forces, the dollar crisis, and service-related matters. These issues are being deeply discussed during the framework's regular meetings."

“The CF continues to support Al-Sudani and his government strongly and is not in favor of heading towards early elections."

On Monday, Leaders of CF met with National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chairman Faleh al-Fayyad. Key topics on the agenda included the security memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Turkiye, the country’s financial and economic situation, and the selection of Iraq’s ambassadorial posts.

Earlier today, the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) spokesperson Aqeel al-Rudaini told Shafaq News, "The CF meeting addressed several key issues including reaching understandings with Sunni political forces on electing the Speaker of Parliament and tackling the recent increase in Turkish attacks."

Additionally, he affirmed that the CF leaders addressed Mohammed Juhi Network issue, reaching a consensus on “the importance of overcoming obstacles and supporting Al-Sudani until the end of his term.”