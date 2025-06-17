Airspace closure continues: Iraqis stranded in Beirut demand evacuation

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Iraqi citizens gathered on Tuesday outside the Iraqi Embassy in Beirut, calling for urgent government action to secure safe corridors for their return to Iraq amid the continued suspension of civilian air travel.

The protesters, stranded in Lebanon for days, told Shafaq News that no official response had been provided despite repeated appeals. With flights grounded and no current operations by Iraqi Airways, many said their situation was worsening—particularly for families with children.

Some accused officials of distributing remaining airline tickets based on favoritism rather than transparent criteria, urging authorities to adopt a fair evacuation mechanism. Protesters called on Baghdad to coordinate with neighboring countries like Turkiye or Jordan to establish alternative routes for safe return.

Iraq’s Minister of Construction, Housing, and Municipalities and Head of the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangen Rekani, stated that flights to and from Basra Airport would continue on Tuesday, even as Iraq’s airspace remains officially closed.

The Civil Aviation Authority last extended the closure on Saturday, keeping Iraqi airspace shut to all flights until 7:00 p.m. Monday—except for limited operations through Basra.