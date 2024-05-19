Abu Mazen to Sunni lawmakers: you betrayed your community

Shafaq News/ Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri, known as "Abu Mazen," the Secretary-General of the National Masses Party, on Sunday criticized Sunni members of the Iraqi parliament, holding them responsible for the failure to elect a new speaker and accusing them of prioritizing "personal ambitions over the public good."

In a statement, al-Jubouri said, "while everyone else took responsibility and voted freely, Sunni lawmakers failed to represent their community. They allowed discord to prevail over harmony, thwarted efforts to heal divisions and restore proper representation, and betrayed their community by prioritizing their own ambitions over the public interest."

He continued, "the unfortunate events in parliament on Saturday night, where lawmakers turned the people's platform into a boxing ring, are clear evidence of bad intentions and the falsehood of their claims to care about the legitimate rights of the Sunni governorates. This leads to public despair over unity and acceptance of fragmentation and division."

Addressing Sunni lawmakers, al-Jubouri said, "You have sent the worst messages and used the ugliest means. You disrespected the heritage and name of your community, the sanctity of parliament, and the name of Iraq. You demand the entitlements of your community, yet you are the first to hinder them. You claim to represent them, but you are in one place while the community is in another, suffering from your betrayal."

He also urged the State Administration Coalition, saying, "Positions are not exclusive to individuals or parties; they are an entitlement of the community, squandered by complex entanglements and individual ambitions. This is unacceptable under any circumstances and must be resolved without delay. The community does not belong to anyone, and Iraq awaits our unity instead of division."

The Iraqi parliament adjourned its session to elect a new speaker on Saturday evening until further notice after failing to hold a decisive third round to favor either candidate: Salem al-Issawi of al-Siyada (Sovereignty) bloc or Mahmoud al-Mashhadani supported by Takadom (Progress) Party.

The scene mirrored the session on January 3, 2024, with leaked footage showing verbal altercations and physical clashes among lawmakers, repeating a scenario from five months ago involving members of the Progress Party led by Mohammed al-Halboosi.