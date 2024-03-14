"Abu Mazin" nominates Badr Mahmoud Al-Fahal for Governor of Saladin governorate

Shafaq News / Ahmed Abdullah Al-Jubouri (Abu Mazin), the president of Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya Party, announced, on Thursday, the nomination of his party's leader, Badr Mahmoud Al-Fahal, for the position of governor in Saladin governorate.

Al-Jubouri stated on X that he decided to nominate Al-Fahal for the position of Saladin governor, acknowledging his qualifications for such a role.

He added that the governorate, rich in its components and abundant in its resources, deserves a candidate of this caliber to progress and become a model in the country.

The Saladin Provincial Council announced last Tuesday the opening of nominations for the governor position.

Council President Adel Abdul Salam Al-Sumaidaie announced the opening of nominations starting from Tuesday, March 12th, until the end of official working hours on Thursday, March 14th.

It was also decided that the session to elect the new governor would be held on Sunday, March 17th, 2024.

At that time, Al-Sumaidaie called on anyone who finds themselves qualified to apply for this position to submit their curriculum vitae exclusively to the presidency of the council.

The council president also stipulated that the conditions stipulated in Article 5 and Article 25/first of Law No. 21 of 2008, amending the law of governorates not organized in a region, must be met.

On Sunday, February 4th, 2024, the Saladin Provincial Council voted to appoint Abu Mazen as the head of the local government, after electing Adel Abdul Salam Al-Sumaidaie as the president of the provincial council and Mohammad Hassan Atiya as the vice president.

However, President Abdul Latif Rashid refused, last February, to approve the appointment of Abu Mazen as the governor of Saladin, stating that his election was contrary to the law.

The president justified his refusal to approve Abu Mazen's appointment in an official letter addressed to the office of the head of the Saladin Provincial Council, stating that Abu Mazen has been convicted in several criminal cases.

Notably, Ahmed Al-Jubouri "Abu Mazen" is a current deputy in the Iraqi parliament for the fifth session and was approved after the issuance of the judicial rulings against him and his release from prison by general amnesty.