79 displaced families return to Sinjar

Shafaq News / The Department of Migration and Displacement in Duhok governorate announced, on Tuesday, the return of 79 families from displacement camps within the governorate to various areas in Sinjar.

Director of the Department Dian Jaafar indicated that "the return initiative encompasses 79 families previously displaced and currently situated in Duhok, who will be resettling in their respective areas within the Sinjar district."

He further elaborated that "this initiative is part of the comprehensive strategy implemented during the tenth phase of the return program, facilitated jointly by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Department of Migration and the Barzani Charity Foundation."

Jaafar highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) unequivocal commitment to facilitating the return process, stating, "KRG remains steadfast in its commitment to providing essential support and resources to ensure the seamless reintegration of displaced individuals into their communities."

He emphasized the pivotal significance of adhering to and implementing the Sinjar Agreement, a bilateral accord between the Baghdad government and the Kurdistan Region.

Jaafar stressed that this agreement serves as a cornerstone for expediting and streamlining the return process for residents to their native regions.

Duhok has been a significant area for hosting displaced persons, particularly those fleeing conflict in neighboring regions, such as Mosul and areas affected by ISIS. The influx of internally displaced persons into Duhok has placed significant strain on local resources and infrastructure, including housing, healthcare, and education.

Various international organizations, as well as local authorities, have been involved in providing humanitarian aid and support to the displaced population in Duhok.