61st session of the Arab Health Ministers Council's Executive Office kicks off in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The 61st session of the Executive Office of the Arab Health Ministers Council began on Wednesday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The meeting will address decisions and recommendations on humanitarian and health conditions in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan.

It will also explore ways to strengthen Arab cooperation in developing regional health systems and unifying efforts to improve health outcomes. Other topics will be discussed in preparation for the Arab Health Ministers Council meeting on Thursday.

The meeting is attended by Iraqi Health Minister Salih Al-Hasnawi, President of the 61st session of the Arab Health Ministers Council, Egyptian Health and Population Minister Khaled Atef Abdel Ghaffar, Chairman of the Executive Office, Haifa Shaker Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General of the Social Affairs in the Arab League, and Director of Health and Humanitarian Aid at the Technical Secretariat of the Arab Health Ministers Council.

Also attending are Executive Office members, including the Charge d'Affaires of the Omani Embassy in Baghdad, Mahmoud Mahnna Al-Kharosi, Palestinian Health Minister, Maged Abu Ramadan, Qatar’s Assistant Health Minister, Saleh Ali Al-Marri, UAE Ambassador to Iraq, Abdulla Matar Al-Mazrouei, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Khalid Ahmed Al-Mansour, and Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health’s Assistant Undersecretary for International Cooperation, Rakan Bin Dohaish, along with their delegations.