+3,250 violations during Iraq’s special voting, watchdog says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq recorded 3,273 violations during yesterday’s special voting phase of the parliamentary elections, the national coalition of election monitoring networks and organizations reported on Monday.

In a preliminary report citing official data, the coalition’s media center noted that the violations were documented and followed up by observers from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and security teams, as follows: 35% technical problems, 25% delays in procedures, 20% security issues, 15% procedural violations, and 5% logistical irregularities.

The monitoring process, the center clarified, covered all stages of the vote — opening, polling, closing, counting, and verification — with the participation of 8,347 observers deployed across 18 provinces and 2,250 polling centers.

Iraq on Sunday conducted the special vote, which drew 1,340,518 participants, including members of the security forces and internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to official data. The results will be incorporated into the final count after the general vote on November 11, when about 20 million citizens are expected to cast their ballots.

