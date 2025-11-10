+3,250 violations during Iraq’s special voting, watchdog says
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Iraq recorded 3,273 violations during yesterday’s special
voting phase of the parliamentary elections, the national coalition of election
monitoring networks and organizations reported on Monday.
In a preliminary report citing official data, the
coalition’s media center noted that the violations were documented and followed
up by observers from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and
security teams, as follows: 35% technical problems, 25% delays in procedures,
20% security issues, 15% procedural violations, and 5% logistical
irregularities.
The monitoring process, the center clarified, covered all stages
of the vote — opening, polling, closing, counting, and verification — with the
participation of 8,347 observers deployed across 18 provinces and 2,250 polling
centers.
Iraq on Sunday conducted the special vote, which drew
1,340,518 participants, including members of the security forces and internally
displaced persons (IDPs), according to official data. The results will be
incorporated into the final count after the general vote on November 11, when
about 20 million citizens are expected to cast their ballots.
