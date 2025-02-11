15 Afghans detained at Iraq checkpoint

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces intercepted a truck carrying Afghan nationals after it bypassed multiple checkpoints at the northern entrance of Khanaqin city in Diyala province, a security source reported on Tuesday.

“Security forces arrested the driver and detained the 15 Afghan nationals onboard,” the source told Shafaq News. “Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and the driver’s motive for evading security checks.”

The interception comes amid heightened scrutiny of foreign workers in Iraq. On January 21, security forces in Basra arrested 13 foreign workers employed at an investment oil company for violating residency regulations.

In 2024 alone, authorities arrested more than 4,600 foreign nationals for non-compliance with Residency Law No. 76 of 2017 and Labor Law No. 37 of 2015. Despite hosting approximately one million foreign workers, only 71,000 hold valid work permits.