14M pilgrims participate in Al-Kadhimiyah commemoration

Shafaq News/ The Al-Kadhimiyah Shrine announced on Sunday that millions of pilgrims participated in the Rajabiya Pilgrimage, as Baghdad Operations Command confirmed the success of the security plan.

The Shrine’s Secretary-General Haidar Hassan Al-Shammari announced that the number of visitors to the shrine commemorating Imam Al-Kadhim's martyrdom has exceeded 14 million."

Lieutenant General Walid Khalifa Al-Tamimi, Commander of Baghdad Operations, said that the security forces, supported by intelligence efforts “successfully secured the massive crowds visiting Al-Kadhimiyah and the routes taken by pilgrims across Baghdad."

The Al-Kadhimiyah Municipality also reported the successful implementation of its pilgrimage plan, noting the removal of 4,000 tons of waste from the city during the event.

Imam Musa Al-Kadhim, the seventh Imam of Shia Islam, died on the 25th of Rajab in 183 AH in a prison during the reign of Abbasid Caliph Harun Al-Rashid in Baghdad, spending much of his later years in incarceration.

The annual pilgrimage to his shrine is one of the most significant religious events in Iraq, attracting millions of Shia Muslims from around the world to honor his memory.