Baghdad Operations Commander outlines security plan for Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Commander of Baghdad Operations, Lieut. Gen. Walid Khalifa, outlined the security measures designed to ensure the safety of pilgrims traveling to Al-Kadhimiyah for the “Rajab Pilgrimage”.

Lieut. Gen. Khalifa explained that “the security plan encompasses 42 routes across Baghdad’s Karkh and Rusafa districts, ensuring the safety of pilgrims traveling from various provinces to Al-Kadhimiyah,” emphasizing that the plan is designed to be both “smooth and flexible,” assuring that no roads would be closed. He added that preemptive operations had already been conducted in Al-Kadhimiyah and other parts of Baghdad to reinforce security.

The Commander noted that the head of the Supreme Committee for the pilgrimage, Iraq's Interior Minister, had instructed the media to play an active role in covering the event, describing it as “an opportunity to showcase a positive image of Iraq” to the global community. To facilitate media coverage, special hubs will be set up to streamline communication and support for news outlets.

The comprehensive security plan also includes logistical and service-related efforts involving multiple government ministries. Lieut. Gen. Khalifa highlighted that the Ministry of Electricity would ensure uninterrupted power throughout the pilgrimage, while the Ministry of Health would provide medical supplies, ambulances, and ensure hospital readiness along the pilgrimage routes. Baghdad Municipality is tasked with maintaining cleanliness and providing essential services for pilgrims.

Civil society organizations, religious groups, and the Shiite Endowment Authority are also contributing to the efforts. Lieut. Gen. Khalifa mentioned that “measures have been taken to facilitate the installation of service tents in public spaces and parks, with clear instructions for their placement and removal under the supervision of Baghdad Operations Command.”

“The deployment of security forces will begin on Tuesday to secure routes and key areas in Baghdad and other provinces, with a particular focus on Al-Kadhimiyah.” Lieut. Gen. Khalifa concluded by emphasizing that the city of Al-Kadhimiyah has been designated “a weapon-free zone,” especially near the Imam Al-Kadhim shrine, to ensure the safety of pilgrims.