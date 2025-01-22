Security committee reveals three-phase security plan covering entirety of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The committee specialized in monitoring visits to the shrines announced on Wednesday the implementation of a three-phase security plan to secure the entirety of Baghdad, coinciding with an expected influx of visitors to the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim for the commemoration of his martyrdom.

The shrine, located in Baghdad, is a resting place for seventh and ninth Shia Imams Musa al-Kadhim and Mohammad al-Jawad, making it a significant destination for millions every year, which calls for intensified security measures.

Committee spokesperson Brigadier General Muqdad Miri said in a video message, “Baghdad and its surrounding areas have been secured for the visit of Imam al-Kadhim.”

Miri explained that the first phase of the plan sets preemptive measures, while the second focuses on rehearsals of security units guided by a previously executed plan. The third and final phase marks the full deployment of the security measures as visitors begin their pilgrimage toward the sacred city of Kadhimiyah.

The plan summons specialized units such as traffic police and civil defense forces and, according to Miri, includes awareness campaigns led by various ministries and agencies, notably Baghdad’s municipal authority.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces oversees the security plan,” Miri said, adding that “there are no road closures, and the movement of visitors is being facilitated.” However, in specific areas like Kadhimiyah and Adhamiyah, temporary roadblocks may be imposed due to geographical constraints.