Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended two terrorists earlier today, Saturday, Commander of the Joint Operations advanced headquarters in Kirkuk, Lieutenant General Ali al-Furayji, said.

Al-Furayji said that seven others wanted for criminal charges were also arrested.

"The security forces found 14 explosive devices, seven rockets, and other equipment," he said, "elsewhere, five bombs were found, and an ISIS hideout was located with two projectiles inside."