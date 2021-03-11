The Iraqi army tries to shut down the Asayish-PKK headquarters in Sinjar

Shafaq News / A source in Sinjar district police said that the Iraqi army forces tried today to remove the Asayish forces from the city center.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Asayish refuse to leave the city and have closed the roads to prevent the army and police forces from reaching Sinjar, n that the deadline granted by the army to the Asayish forces -loyal to the PKK- to leave the city of Sinjar has expired today.

According to the source, the Ezidixan Asayish are calling on the government to expel the army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi from the city, under the agreement concluded between Baghdad and Erbil.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces recaptured it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi invaded the Region due to the tension between the Region and the federal government against the backdrop of the independence referendum in 2017.

Moreover, the Iraqi authorities appointed new officials in the district instead of the elected ones who left Duhok when the Iraqi forces advanced.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, while the second represents an elected government, which operates from Duhok governorate.

Additionally, a PKK faction was formed in the governorate, called Sinjar Protection Units, and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction supported by Al-Hashd.

Kurdistan workers reject repeated calls from the Region to leave the areas subjected to Turkish attacks, which impedes the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.