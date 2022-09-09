Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Senior executive of Daesh/ISIS terror group captured in Türkiye

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-09T05:44:58+0000
Senior executive of Daesh/ISIS terror group captured in Türkiye

Shafaq News/ One of the most important senior executives of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization has been captured in Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday.

Terrorist Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, was captured in a successful operation by the Turkish intelligence and Istanbul police, Erdogan told reporters on the presidential plane on his way back from a three-nation Balkan tour.

"International reports and the UN Security Report also contained information that this terrorist was one of the senior executives of the Daesh terrorist organization," he noted.

Erdogan said the terrorist’s connections in Syria and Istanbul had been followed for a long time, and intelligence information was obtained that he would enter Türkiye illegally.

It was determined by the Istanbul security units that the terrorist used a fake identity, he added.

Erdogan said the terrorist was transferred to the judicial authorities on the order of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, after being questioned by the National Intelligence Organization and the Istanbul police.

A UN Security Council report published on July 11, 2022 said the terrorist took part in the management of the terror group.

According to the report, on Feb. 3, Daesh leader Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahman al-Salbi was killed in the US-led operation in Atmah, near the Turkish border, and on March 10, the Daesh/ISIS announced that Abu l-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi would take his place.

Although the actual identity of Abu al-Hassan has not yet been determined, it is considered among the member states that this person is most likely Bashar Khattap Ghazal Al-Sumaidai from Iraq.

Source: Anadolu

related

Turkey deports Six Iraqis detained in a security operation against ISIS

Date: 2020-09-24 14:37:42
Turkey deports Six Iraqis detained in a security operation against ISIS

Clashes resume between Turkey and PKK, Iraq condemns

Date: 2022-04-20 21:20:55
Clashes resume between Turkey and PKK, Iraq condemns

ISIS arms transporter in Kirkuk and Saladin in the security forces' custody

Date: 2021-09-01 09:46:18
ISIS arms transporter in Kirkuk and Saladin in the security forces' custody

ISIS’ Caliph of Southern Iraq was killed near Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-02 17:36:07
ISIS’ Caliph of Southern Iraq was killed near Baghdad

Arrest campaigns of ISIS members in various areas

Date: 2021-03-11 17:55:24
Arrest campaigns of ISIS members in various areas

Prominent ISIS terrorist in Nineveh

Date: 2021-11-15 20:40:54
Prominent ISIS terrorist in Nineveh

British report: ISIS is preparing for a "new start" in Iraq with 5000 elements

Date: 2019-12-23 13:17:34
British report: ISIS is preparing for a "new start" in Iraq with 5000 elements

MP demands forming a tribal mobilization in Al-Mu'tasim to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-04-20 20:14:40
MP demands forming a tribal mobilization in Al-Mu'tasim to confront ISIS