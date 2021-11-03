Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced arresting Abu Yasser, the terrorist responsible for transporting explosives for ISIS in Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement that the intelligence agency launched, today morning, security campaign to strike the most prominent ISIS den in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, from which terrorist operations are planned and launched.

The terrorist, Abu Yaser, was ambushed and arrested by the agency's forces.

"He admitted that there was a den that contained a pile of explosive devices, and after moving to check up on the place, 91 explosive devices prepared for detonation were found, before the den was destroyed", according to the statement.