Nineveh Criminal Court sentences ISIS official to death

Shafaq News / The Ninawa Criminal Court issued a death sentence against a senior member of the "Diwan al-Ashair" (Tribes Department) within ISIS terrorist organization.

According to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council's Media Center, the terrorist was responsible for planting explosive devices and detonating them against security forces convoys in the Al-Ba'aj district of Nineveh province. Additionally, he held several positions within the organization during his tenure and participated with ISIS gangs in the occupation of the city of Mosul.

The statement further explained that the terrorist had also assumed a leadership role in battles against the security forces, carrying weapons and wearing the distinctive attire of these criminal gangs. The ruling against him was based on the provisions of Article 4/1, and by reference to Articles 2/1, 3, 5, and 7 of the Counter-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.