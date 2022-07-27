Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New details on the Qa'ani-PUK meeting

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T21:03:31+0000
New details on the Qa'ani-PUK meeting

Shafaq News / A security source disclosed details about the meeting that brought the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, and the leaders Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) together.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the Presidential election crisis.

He noted that a proposition was made to make the Kurdistan Democratic Party surrender the Iraqi Presidency to the PUK, in exchange for all other positions and entitlements. However, if this option did not work, Qa'ani advised choosing a consensus Presidential candidate.

Sources reported to Shafaq News Agency that the consensus candidate might be Latif Rashid, a member of the PUK Political Bureau, and the brother-in-law of the late President Jalal Talabani.

related

PUK officially nominate Barham Salih for Iraqi Presidency

Date: 2022-01-10 21:07:00
PUK officially nominate Barham Salih for Iraqi Presidency

Qa'ani's unfruitful meeting with al-Sadr casts shadows on the Coordination Framework; source

Date: 2022-02-09 22:05:01
Qa'ani's unfruitful meeting with al-Sadr casts shadows on the Coordination Framework; source

Salih is the PUK's only candidate, MP says

Date: 2022-01-26 16:55:55
Salih is the PUK's only candidate, MP says

Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

Date: 2022-07-27 13:41:48
Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

Prime Minister meets PUK delegation

Date: 2020-09-03 16:43:54
Prime Minister meets PUK delegation

Row over presidency does not undermine PUK-KDP alliance, PUK leading figure says

Date: 2022-02-09 10:18:58
Row over presidency does not undermine PUK-KDP alliance, PUK leading figure says

Qa'ani met with CF leaders on Wednesday, source says

Date: 2022-07-27 19:28:48
Qa'ani met with CF leaders on Wednesday, source says

PUK reveals the features of the upcoming elections in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-16 12:00:27
PUK reveals the features of the upcoming elections in Kirkuk