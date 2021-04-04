MP calls for Reparating Faili Kurds: Governments did not do justice to them

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T14:20:43+0000

Shafaq News/ MP of the Iraqi Parliament said on Sunday that the consecutive governments did not do justice to the Faili Kurds, calling for invoking reparation laws and decrees issued for them. MP Mazen el-Faili said in a press release seen by Shafaq News Agency, "41 years ago, the Baathist regime perpetrated a heinous crime against the Faili Kurds, as he stripped them of citizenship, torn up their families, executed their youth, displaced some, and his oppressive forces threw the elders, children, and women outside the borders." He continued, "the post-2003 consecutive governments did not do justice to the Faili Kurds...The properties of many of them have not been handed back to them, they did not receive compensations, and the fate of many of them is still unknown." El-Faili demanded putting the laws and resolutions on the Faili Kurds that have been issued since 2005 into action, including those related to citizenship, IDs, and properties without any delay or procrastination." "Restituting the confiscated and blocked properties and funds, and granting fair compensations to the families of the martyrs and the victims." Faili continued, "redressing expatriated, displaced, immigrated Faili Kurds and securing their repatriation to their homelands," calling for securing job opportunities for Faili Kurds residing in Iraq. The lawmaker demanded the Ministry of Health, the Martyr's Foundation, and the relevant authorities to work to disclose the fate of nearly 20 thousand unaccounted missing Faili Kurds."

related