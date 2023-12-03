Islamic Resistance launches drone attack on US base in Erbil, Iraq

Shafaq News / The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq", consisting of armed Shiite factions, announced early Sunday that it had launched an attack using an explosive-laden drone targeting a base for US forces at Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

This marks the first armed operation in Iraq claimed by factions since the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ended, and hostilities resumed between both sides.

A statement attributed to the resistance today indicated that its fighters targeted "the US occupation base at Erbil Airport with a drone, hitting its target directly."

As of now, there has been no comment from KRI’s security authorities regarding the attack.