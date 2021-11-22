Iraqi soldier killed and three others wounded in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported today evening that a member of the Iraqi army was killed and three others were wounded in an ISIS attack south of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked a security checkpoint south of Buhriz district, 9 km south of Baquba.

He added that the army forces clashed with the terrorists, which resulted in the death of one member and the injury of three others.

Areas south of 8 district are subjected to continuous attacks due to the presence of ISIS outposts and dens in their villages.