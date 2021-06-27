Report

Iraqi soldier killed and another wounded in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T20:03:33+0000
Iraqi soldier killed and another wounded in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that a soldier was killed and another was wounded in an explosion that targeted an army patrol on the outskirts of Abu Saida district, northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an army force rushed to the incident scene and launched a combing campaign to pursue the perpetrators.

The villages in Abu Saida, 30 km northeast of Baquba, witness continuous security incidents and attacks due to the widespread dens and outposts of armed groups in its orchards.

