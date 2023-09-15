Iraqi border guard forces seize border points with Peshmerga support

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Border Guard Forces successfully took control of border points along the Iraqi-Iranian border strip with assistance from Peshmerga Guard forces.

According to an official statement by the Border Forces Command, the operation comes after clashes with "outlaw" groups that were previously in control of these areas.

"In a joint effort involving the 2nd Border Brigade and the 1st Region Border Commando Regiment, the Iraqi forces managed to establish authority over the border points situated within the administrative borders of Erbil Governorate." The statement said.

The Border Forces Command expressed its "commitment to asserting Iraqi state control along the nation's border with neighboring countries."

No further details were provided.