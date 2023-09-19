Iraqi Judiciary affirms commitment to bilateral agreements with Kuwait

Shafaq News / The President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, affirmed on Tuesday the judiciary's respect for and implementation of agreements and treaties concluded between Iraq and Kuwait.

This came during his reception of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Baghdad, Tareq Al-Faraj, to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the field of judiciary.

The President of the Council emphasized during the meeting, "Iraq's respect for the State of Kuwait in the past, present, and future, as well as Kuwait's independence throughout different historical stages. He also highlighted the depth of the relation between the two brotherly peoples and Iraq's appreciation for Kuwait's honorable positions in assisting Iraq in overcoming the dictatorial regime."

The President of the Council also emphasized "the importance of respecting and implementing the agreements and treaties concluded between Iraq and Kuwait per constitutional and legal contexts and respecting the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions."

On September 4th, the Federal Supreme Court (the highest judicial authority in Iraq) ruled the unconstitutionality of the law ratifying the Maritime Navigation Agreement in Khawr Abd Allah with Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs had handed a protest memorandum to the Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait regarding the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court on the Navigation Regulation Agreement in Khawr Abd Allah.