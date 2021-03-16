Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq to begin implementing new regulations to contain Covid-19 epidemic

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-16T15:59:51+0000
Iraq to begin implementing new regulations to contain Covid-19 epidemic

Shafaq News / Iraq introduced restrictions to help contain the Covid-19 starting March 21.

The government spokesman, Minister of Culture, Hassan Nazim, said in a press conference that a partial curfew is applied from 0900 p.m. to 0500 a.m., including a total curfew on Fridays and Saturdays.

Malls and restaurants to still open but adhering to the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety regulations.

Nazim stated that the virus still threatens the lives and economy noting that "the death rate is about 1.8 percent.

Iraq registered, today 5267 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 768352, and reported 39 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 13827.

related

Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

Date: 2020-08-24 15:19:07
Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccination rollout begins in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-02 10:15:45
COVID-19 vaccination rollout begins in Iraq

Iraqi MoH comments on the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain

Date: 2020-12-24 14:24:44
Iraqi MoH comments on the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain

MP: a government decision prevented the parliament from holding sessions

Date: 2020-08-18 15:31:26
MP: a government decision prevented the parliament from holding sessions

The Sabean Mandaeans celebrate Bronaya on the Tigris banks

Date: 2021-03-15 16:02:25
The Sabean Mandaeans celebrate Bronaya on the Tigris banks

Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-12 14:58:37
Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 3325 cases and 74 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-08 16:28:49
Covid-19: 3325 cases and 74 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 5 fatalities and 269 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-05 15:14:35
COVID-19: 5 fatalities and 269 new cases in Kurdistan today