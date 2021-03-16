Iraq to begin implementing new regulations to contain Covid-19 epidemic

Shafaq News / Iraq introduced restrictions to help contain the Covid-19 starting March 21.

The government spokesman, Minister of Culture, Hassan Nazim, said in a press conference that a partial curfew is applied from 0900 p.m. to 0500 a.m., including a total curfew on Fridays and Saturdays.

Malls and restaurants to still open but adhering to the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety regulations.

Nazim stated that the virus still threatens the lives and economy noting that "the death rate is about 1.8 percent.

Iraq registered, today 5267 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 768352, and reported 39 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 13827.