ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier in the Tarmiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-07T21:22:35+0000
ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier in the Tarmiyah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an Iraqi soldier was injured by an ISIS sniper in the Tarmiyah district.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorist targeted an army checkpoint in the Al-Mashahda district of Tarmiyah district, which resulted in the injury of a soldier.

The Iraqi forces launched an operation on the scene. The source added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces. In contrast, the Iraqi forces, along with the popular mobilization forces, arrested and killed many prominent ISIS leaders in different gocernorates.

