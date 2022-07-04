Four PMF members were injured in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Monday, members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were injured on the outskirts of Al-Mansuriya district, northeast of Baqubah.

A security source in Diyala told Shafaq News Agency that after yesterday's terrorist attack, PMF launched an operation this morning searching for ISIS members in the Sherwin sector of the Al-Mansuriya district.

During the operation, an explosive device blew up, injuring four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces who were transferred to hospitals.

PMF continued its operation on the site. The source added.

Yesterday, a source reported that ISIS terrorists attacked the PMF's security point in Sherwin Basin, Mansouriyah, killing a PMF member and wounding three others.

The attack was launched from the outskirts of the Diyala River, north of the al-Muqdadiyah district, infested with ISIS groups.

The Sherwin Basin is continuously subjected to terrorist attacks due to its proximity to the areas north of al-Muqdadiyah and Hamrin mountains, the stronghold of the terrorist organization.