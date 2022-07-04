Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four PMF members were injured in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-04T07:54:59+0000
Four PMF members were injured in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Monday, members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were injured on the outskirts of Al-Mansuriya district, northeast of Baqubah.

A security source in Diyala told Shafaq News Agency that after yesterday's terrorist attack, PMF launched an operation this morning searching for ISIS members in the Sherwin sector of the Al-Mansuriya district.

During the operation, an explosive device blew up, injuring four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces who were transferred to hospitals.

PMF continued its operation on the site. The source added.

Yesterday, a source reported that ISIS terrorists attacked the PMF's security point in Sherwin Basin, Mansouriyah, killing a PMF member and wounding three others.

The attack was launched from the outskirts of the Diyala River, north of the al-Muqdadiyah district, infested with ISIS groups.

The Sherwin Basin is continuously subjected to terrorist attacks due to its proximity to the areas north of al-Muqdadiyah and Hamrin mountains, the stronghold of the terrorist organization.

related

Iraqi Forces, PMF finished the 3rd stage of Solid Will Operations

Date: 2022-06-16 18:10:01
Iraqi Forces, PMF finished the 3rd stage of Solid Will Operations

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-05 21:22:04
Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Old tank explodes in Diyala

Date: 2021-08-22 19:30:25
Old tank explodes in Diyala

Six vehicles loaded with smuggled wheat seized in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-06-03 09:52:08
Six vehicles loaded with smuggled wheat seized in Diyala and Saladin

Nearly 400,000 citizens deprived of water in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-25 18:51:10
Nearly 400,000 citizens deprived of water in Diyala

Terrorist killed in Diyala

Date: 2022-02-23 11:49:01
Terrorist killed in Diyala

Iraqi airforces destroy ISIS vehicles in Diyala

Date: 2021-02-15 16:03:44
Iraqi airforces destroy ISIS vehicles in Diyala

Diyala: 3 ISIS attacks thwarted in 72 hours

Date: 2022-04-21 14:12:23
Diyala: 3 ISIS attacks thwarted in 72 hours