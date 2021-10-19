Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion targets PMF headquarters south of Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-19T07:46:36+0000
Explosion targets PMF headquarters south of Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a headquarters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) was bombed today. 

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that three mortar shells targeted the PMF headquarters in Latifiyah district, south of Baghdad.

No casualties were recorded.

related

PMF launches a security operation in areas northeast of Diyala

Date: 2020-12-01 07:01:37
PMF launches a security operation in areas northeast of Diyala

Clashes erupt between the PMF and ISIS terrorists in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-06-07 10:29:35
Clashes erupt between the PMF and ISIS terrorists in Khanaqin

Two killed and four injured in an ISIS attack on sites of the PMF

Date: 2021-02-17 20:30:01
Two killed and four injured in an ISIS attack on sites of the PMF

PMF commander injured in a bomb attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-04 20:33:21
PMF commander injured in a bomb attack in Diyala

30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

Date: 2020-09-30 21:02:27
30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-06 13:47:50
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Qassem Musleh released based on a judiciary decision

Date: 2021-06-07 16:57:59
Qassem Musleh released based on a judiciary decision

PMF: we do not have any headquarters in Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-22 17:46:24
PMF: we do not have any headquarters in Sinjar