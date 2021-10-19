Explosion targets PMF headquarters south of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-19T07:46:36+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a headquarters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) was bombed today. The source told Shafaq News Agency that three mortar shells targeted the PMF headquarters in Latifiyah district, south of Baghdad. No casualties were recorded.

