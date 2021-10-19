Report
Explosion targets PMF headquarters south of Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-19T07:46:36+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a headquarters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) was bombed today.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that three mortar shells targeted the PMF headquarters in Latifiyah district, south of Baghdad.
No casualties were recorded.
