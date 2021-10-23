Demonstrators assisted in exposing a major corruption operation in Dhi Qar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-23T12:18:56+0000
Shafaq News/ Demonstrators assisted the authorities in thwarting a last-minute attempt to falsify official documents to conceal a major corruption deal, Emtidad's winning candidate for the Iraqi parliamentary election in Dhi Qar, Falah al-Zaydi, said on Saturday.
In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Zaydi accused the director of Dhi Qar's municipalities of orchestrating an attempt to falsify the official documents of a "kiosks and lampposts" project in al-Shatra district.
Al-Zaydi explained, "the demonstrators prevented any official from entering the headquarters of al-Shatra municipality while waiting for the Investigation authorities to arrive."
The project, whose documents contract was sealed and funding was cashed in less than 12 hours, costs nearly half a billion dinars. A single kiosk, al-Zaydi elaborated, costs seven million dinars, and a single lamppost costs three million.
"All the documents were seized from the municipality, and a copy was made for each of them. The chairperson and the accounts administrator of the municipality were suspended until completing the investigations."
Al-Zaydi pledged to pursue all the legal proceedings on this file and deliver justice to the officials involved in it, asserting that he will spare no effort to combat corruption in al-Shatra.