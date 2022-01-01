Death toll of Basra landmine blast rises to seven

Shafaq News/The death toll from the landmine blast that took place in Basra, far south of Iraq, earlier today, Saturday, has risen to seven, all from the same family.

A source told Shafaq News Agency seven members of the family of the well-known Shiite cleric, Ahmed Abu Lefteh, perished in the explosion.

"Five others were injured," the source added.

Earlier, a security source revealed that five members of the same family died in an explosion while on a trip to the northern al-Rumayla desert in Basra. Five others were severely injured.