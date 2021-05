Shafaq News/ A child was killed, and another was injured in an IED blast in Khanaqin today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device went off in the Nadoman area in the south of Khanaqin, Killing a child and injuring another.

The victims, fifteen and thirteen years old, were tending a flock of sheep when the incident took place, the source added.

A security force transferred the body of the fifteen years old victim and his companion to the hospital and started a search campaign to pursue the perpetrators.