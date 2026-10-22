Shafaq News- Brussels

The European Parliament on Thursday called on the EU Council to designate Yemen’s Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, condemning its missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and military offensive in Yemen.

In a resolution, lawmakers urged the Council to include the group’s political and military wings, leadership, and security apparatus on the EU terrorist list, while dismantling its funding channels and freezing its assets and economic resources, including those of entities facilitating its activities. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said during a parliamentary debate on October 20 that such a designation would require the support of all member states.

The Parliament described the Houthi attacks as serious violations of international law and international humanitarian law, citing civilian casualties, displacement, and Yemen’s worsening humanitarian crisis. It expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, urged the Houthis to end hostilities, and accused Iran of supplying the group with weapons, missile and drone technology, training, and funding. Lawmakers also condemned alleged coordination between the Houthis, Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed armed groups, calling for the disarmament and demobilization of non-state armed groups and stronger EU-Gulf security cooperation.

🗳️Parliament wants the EU to designate the Houthis as a terrorist group MEPs strongly condemn the unprecedented missile and drone attacks by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia, and their military offensive in Yemen. Details ⤵️ https://t.co/nxHR0siOAr — EP PressService (@EuroParlPress) October 22, 2026

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Najran. The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed 11 drones over the preceding 24 hours, including five in the Riyadh and Medina regions, five in the Eastern Province, and one in southern Saudi Arabia.

On October 21, the Houthis denied launching drones toward Medina or carrying out military operations against Saudi Arabia that day, disputing earlier coalition reports. Cross-border attacks have intensified since July 2026 alongside renewed fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s government forces.