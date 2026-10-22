Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi intelligence agency arrested an alleged aide to ISIS’s so-called “governor of southern Iraq” during an operation in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source said the suspect was wanted under Article 4 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law.

Separately, ISIS militants targeted a thermal surveillance camera belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) 61st Brigade in Kirkuk province, another security source told Shafaq News. The attack occurred at a position in Al-Bargliya, north of Hawija, within the brigade’s area of responsibility. ISIS militants have been targeting surveillance positions in some areas in an effort to disrupt security monitoring.

On October 6, ISIS militants attacked a position held by the same PMF brigade in the Hawija area, where a sniper disabled a thermal camera, according to a security source. A day earlier, an attack on a Federal Police position in the area killed one officer and wounded four others, according to security sources.

Read more: ISIS attacks test Iraq's post-coalition security