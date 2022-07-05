CTK says Turkish aircraft targeted PKK site in Makhmour

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region revealed on Tuesday that a Turkish aircraft targeted a site for the Kurdistan Workers party, in Makhmour district, Nineveh.

The Group said in a statement that the attack, which occurred at 12:30 pm local time, did not cause any human or material losses.

The attack coincides with the visit of a High-level security delegation, headed by the Chief of the Iraqi army Staff and the head of the Joint operations command, to Makhmour district.

The visit mainly aims to discuss the security situation in the contested areas between Baghdad and Erbil.

Makhmour district is located between Erbil, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin governorates, and most of its residents are from the Kurdish community.

The former Iraqi regime separated Makhmour from Erbil and made it a part of Nineveh governorate after 1991, which turned it into a disputed area between Baghdad and Erbil, included in Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.