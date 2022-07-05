Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CTK says Turkish aircraft targeted PKK site in Makhmour

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-05T11:02:03+0000
CTK says Turkish aircraft targeted PKK site in Makhmour

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region revealed on Tuesday that a Turkish aircraft targeted a site for the Kurdistan Workers party, in Makhmour district, Nineveh.

The Group said in a statement that the attack, which occurred at 12:30 pm local time, did not cause any human or material losses.

The attack coincides with the visit of a High-level security delegation, headed by the Chief of the Iraqi army Staff and the head of the Joint operations command, to Makhmour district.

The visit mainly aims to discuss the security situation in the contested areas between Baghdad and Erbil.

Makhmour district is located between Erbil, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin governorates, and most of its residents are from the Kurdish community.

The former Iraqi regime separated Makhmour from Erbil and made it a part of Nineveh governorate after 1991, which turned it into a disputed area between Baghdad and Erbil, included in Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

related

Turkish airstrikes wound a member of Sinjar Protection Forces

Date: 2021-09-03 09:38:19
Turkish airstrikes wound a member of Sinjar Protection Forces

Three PKK members arrested for infiltration attempt

Date: 2020-09-16 05:36:50
Three PKK members arrested for infiltration attempt

Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the Turkish attack on PKK on Iraqi territory

Date: 2022-04-18 22:16:15
Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the Turkish attack on PKK on Iraqi territory

Turkey ready to support clearing Sinjar from PKK, Akar says

Date: 2021-01-20 08:48:57
Turkey ready to support clearing Sinjar from PKK, Akar says

Sinjar: PKK confiscates voters' IDs 

Date: 2021-09-10 18:46:28
Sinjar: PKK confiscates voters' IDs 

Turkish warplanes strike northern Duhok

Date: 2020-10-06 15:24:25
Turkish warplanes strike northern Duhok

Clashes resumed between the Iraqi army and PKK-aligned militia in Nineveh

Date: 2022-04-19 11:44:46
Clashes resumed between the Iraqi army and PKK-aligned militia in Nineveh

Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Date: 2021-02-11 10:58:07
Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says