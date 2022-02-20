Authorities ramp up security in Baghdad ahead of Shiite religious anniversary

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Sunday launched a large-scale operation in the turbulent district of al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, to secure the roads leading to the Iraqi capital ahead of an annual religious event of the duodenal Shiite Muslims.

The operation comes in conjunction with the anniversary of Mousa ibn Jaafar al-Kadhim's death, the seventh Imam in the duodenal doctrine, when thousands of pilgrims flock to al-Kadhimiyah area in Baghdad from both inside and outside Iraq.

A source revealed earlier today that the security authorities banned trucks from entering Baghdad for four days starting from February 24 as part of the precautions intended to secure the event.