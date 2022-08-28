PMF fighter killed in an ISIS attack in southern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A fighter of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was reportedly killed in an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants in southern Baghdad on Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a terrorist group attacked a PMF patrol in the Shishabar area on the outskirts of al-Latifiyah district, killing a fighter and injuring two others.

According to the same source, an employee who works for lawmaker Talal al-Zawbaie sustained a hand injury after being shot by unknown assailants earlier today in Baghdad's al-Amana street.